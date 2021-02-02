On Feb. 2, the City of Lubbock Health Department directed a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock.
2,312 individuals received their COVID-19 vaccine during this clinic, according to the release.
There will be continued focus on individuals who meet the 1A and 1B requirements and guidelines, according to the release.
The following list is the clinics results since the COVID-19 vaccine has been available to the Public Health Department, according to the release.
On Feb. 2 there were 2,312 vaccinations distributed. 1,676 of those are their first dose, and 636 of those are the second booster dose according to the release.
22,109 citizens have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release, and 2,922 citizens have received their second booster dose through the Lubbock Public Health Department.
More clinics will be conducted next week, according to the release.
To see Phase 1A requirements visit:
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1A.pdf
To see Phase 1B requirements visit:
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1B.pdf
