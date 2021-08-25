On Monday, Aug. 23, the Federal Drug Administration granted the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s full approval, moving the vaccine out of the emergency authorization category.
Dr. Steven Berk, executive vice president of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and dean of the School of Medicine, said Pfizer had to prove the vaccine was safe and effective in a sample pool of 40,000 individuals to be authorized for emergency authorization and to be mas produced.
“Full approval requires some additional processes,” Berk said. “An additional advisory group that’s appointed and with guarantees that they don’t have any associations with pharmaceutical companies.”
The advisory group looks again at the data submitted by Pfizer to determine the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, Berk said. The advisory group waited six months after the second dose of the vaccine to allow time to see how individuals felt after receiving both doses.
With the Pfizer vaccine having approval from the FDA, institutions can start requiring individuals to receive the vaccine, Berk said. However, HSC has not made a decision yet and is waiting to see what the governor has to say about the vaccine.
“There are two or three private universities in Texas that do require COVID vaccination, several universities, particularly in the northeast and on the west coast, that do require it, but I do not know what the outcome will be, you know, here at (Tech),” Dr. David Edwards, medical director of Student Health Services at Tech, said.
The City of Lubbock will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Memorial Circle in their mobile vaccination clinic, Edwards said. According to the Tech Commitment website, the Texas Department of Emergency Management will also be on campus starting on Sept. 1 to offer students vaccines at 15th St. and Akron Ave.
Students can also receive the vaccine at Student Health Services within the Student Wellness Center; however, student health is out of vaccines and is currently waiting to receive more from TDEM, Edwards said.
“The vaccinations are very effective and very safe,” Edwards said.
Students can also get testing at Student Health Services, Edwards said, or they can go to the drive-up Lubbock Health Department testing site at the Clapp Park Pool parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to the Tech Commitment website, TDEM will be offering testing at Urbanovsky Park from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Testing at Urbanovsky Park will not take place on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
“What we’re seeing across the state in terms of hospitalizations is that over 95% of people who are in the hospital with COVID-19 were not vaccinated, and so we do want people to take care of their health,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.