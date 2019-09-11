Brad Johnson, professor in the Texas Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, is focusing on a treatment to make beef healthier without adding fat to it.
With the support of a $239,623 United States Department of Agriculture grant, according to a Tech news release, Johnson and his team of researchers are able to carry out this study.
Regarding the research, Johnson found a fatty acid called oleic acid, which helps in sustaining cholesterol and decreasing cardiovascular problems, according to the news release. He is finding ways to join the acid with the marbling.
Exact technologies can help marbling while also keep cattle healthy, according to the news release, which in turn helps cattle ranchers and beef makers financially.
Having that cattle fed right with healthy produce can make marbling in beef easier, according to the news release. The value of the beef can generate high prices, which will help ranchers.
