Awarded by the USDA-NIFA Cooperative State Research Education & Extension Service, a grant of $1 million will help Texas Tech researchers Amy Boren-Alpízar and Erica Irlbeck to increase Hispanic pursuit in agricultural disciplines.
To be designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, Tech met the initial student enrollment threshold in 2017, according to a Tech news release. Researchers from the Tech College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources had discussions with Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) on how this designation could benefit both institutions.
The focus was to increase and retain Hispanic undergraduate students for degree completion at Tech as well as encourage graduate degrees in agricultural and natural resources disciplines, according to the news release.
Students in the program will be part of a cohort between Tech and ENMU that meets bi-weekly, according to the news release. Undergraduate students will join an industry-related club while graduate students will participate in an on-campus graduate student association.
The department is anticipating all the program has to offer and is looking forward to the impact it will have on students, according to the news release.
