Texas Tech’s ROTC cadets participated in a cross-training leadership exercise with the U.S. Army in UH-60M Blackhawks at the Silent Wing Museum on Oct. 29.
The training consisted of leadership development opportunities from active duty soldiers as well as a 25-minute ride on the UH-60M Blackhawks to Post.
Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin McElyea from Carolyn said he wants to get some hands-on experience at the training.
“My first time getting (to do this) probably won't be my last,” McElyea said. “Hopefully I can learn some correct procedures right to come across these again in my career.”
A training session of this scale takes several months to organize, due to Lubbock’s location. The ROTC program has been planning for this training exercise since the summer of 2021, a member of the Tech ROTC program.
Dani Ponder, an MS 1 from Wellington, said she will be serving in the National Guard for eight years, then move on to being a branch engineer for the Army.
“I'm super excited,” Ponder said. “I've never done it before. So, I'm a little bit nervous, but I'm kind of an adrenaline junkie.”
Three UH-60M Blackhawks carried two sets of cadets to Post for the training. The exercise is set to continue throughout the weekend, according to a news release.
Pfc. Alex Rodriguez, from South Padre Island, said the cadets are going to be learning skills like care under fire, how to put together a radio, how to move together and how to make a campground as squad.
“I've done this (training) for three weeks,” Rodriguez said. “So I'm excited because the people that don't really know how to do it, then I can probably step in finally help them, help them out."
