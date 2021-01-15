The following updates have been made to City of Lubbock COVID-19 testing sites, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock for the date of Jan.18,
- Combest Clinic and Texas Tech University testing sites will be closed.
- Rodgers Park and Lubbock Christian University testing sites will be open.
- Testing sites will resume normal hours on Jan. 19.
