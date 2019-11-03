Attendees at the Texas Tech men’s basketball game against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday can enjoy food and drinks at lower prices at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Robert Perez, director of concessions for Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, said fan-friendly pricing will continue at the USA for all Tech sporting events. This pricing includes items, such as a hot dog, nachos and popcorn for $2 each and a 20 oz. bottle of water, candy and a 16 oz. soft drink for $3 each.
Also, Perez said alcohol will be sold with portables on the concourse and in concessions stands to people of drinking age with an ID.
“We are also introducing some wine-based margaritas to our beer menus as well,” he said. “So, now you can enjoy a great tasting margarita with your food.”
Perez and his team are excited about the big crowds coming to support the Red Raiders and the loud chants of “Raider Power” sounding throughout the arena, he said. They are excited to be able to serve fans and students attending the games with great concession food at an affordable price.
“We are bringing some of the new items from the 2019 football menu, to the arena,” Perez said. “Our Flying Tortilla Factory concession was a hit at the football stadium that we decided to bring it to our basketball fans.”
Items within the
concession stands include:
— The Flying Quesadilla. A macaroni and cheese chicken quesadilla served with El Molino brand red and black chips with a side of salsa.
—Wreck ‘em Raider Wrap. A jalapeño cheddar sausage wrapped in a red flour tortilla.
—Beard’s Breaded Tenders: Seasoned chicken tenders breaded with Flaming Hot Cheetos, fried and served with french fries.
—Final Four Flautas. Red and black chicken flautas served with El Molino brand red and black chips and salsa.
—Raider Power Nachos: El Molino brand red and black chips topped with seasoned ground beef, beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
—Double T Sopapillas: Vanilla ice cream served with two fried sugar sopapillas topped with a Double T candy melt.
Although these successful items are not included in the fan-friendly pricing, Perez said these new menu options are delicious items to choose from at basketball games.
Tanya Rosales, a senior Spanish major from Cypress,, said she had to split the cost of concession food with friends last year and share it because of the high price.
“I’m excited to go to a game right after class and know I don’t have to rush home and rush to eat,” Rosales said. “I can just walk to the arena and know I can eat there.”
Regarding paying for food, Perez said cash and debit or credit cards are not the only form of payment for this new year.
“We will be bringing over new point of sale systems that will now accept Apple Pay,” he said.
Despite the prices of certain concession items, students may be excited to enjoy past concessions or try new items on the menu.
Kailie Gray, a sophomore on the nursing track from Danville, California said she is excited for the cheap food she can eat during the game and also the freebies given to students in the student section.
“I really enjoyed the pretzels from the football stadium, they’re really good,” she said. “I’m ready to try the basketball arena food.”
