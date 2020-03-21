Update at 4:11 p.m. on March 21, 2020
As of 2:30 p.m., three additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lubbock Saturday bringing the total number of new cases to 4.
The cases were tested at the drive-thru clinics at University Medical Center, according to a City of Lubbock news release. This makes the total COVID-19 cases in Lubbock eight, plus one out-of-county case which has been removed from the Lubbock total as of Saturday.
The three new cases' ages include one person 40 to 50 years old, another 50 to 60 years old and the last 20 to 30 years old, according to information from the City of Lubbock. The 40 to 50-year-old case was exposed to another known case, while the investigation is ongoing for the other two cases.
Some possible community exposure points, according to the City of Lubbock, include:
- One Guy from Italy on 50th Street from 11:30 a.m. to noon on March 13
- Rudy's at 4930 S Loop 289 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 16
- Blazing Bouncers at 11401 Hwy 87 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16
- Rosa's Cafe 3115 50th St. from 11:30 a.m. to noon on March 17
- Mama Rita's at Slide Road and Loop 289 from 11:30 a.m. to noon on March 18
All mentioned locations, according to the City of Lubbock, are low risk.
Original story:
The City of Lubbock has confirmed that as of 11 a.m. on March 21, there is an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lubbock county.
The total number of cases in Lubbock county is now up to five plus one additional case in Hockley county, according to the release from the City of Lubbock.
The Health Department is prepared for the spread of COVID-19 to continue and has other response agencies and plans to fix the public health issues they are facing, according to the release. The Health Department will also continue monitoring the individuals in accordance with the CDC's guidelines and the Disease Surveillance Team will continue to make sure the public is at low risk for catching COVID-19.
