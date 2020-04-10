Due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, all upcoming Summer I courses at Texas Tech will be conducted online.
Updates will be provided as necessary regarding Summer II courses, according to a message from the Tech Office of the President.
For Summer I courses, the student service fee will be reduced by 50 percent, and the Online Learning and Distance Education Fee will not be assessed, according to the message.
One who takes six credit hours during this summer session may be expected to save about $275 , according to the message. Students also may see savings of about $600 when one takes into account the lack of campus-based fees for Summer I.
The Barnes and Noble at Tech will support online materials for classes and will extend the spring term's book rental returns to the first week of fall, according to the message.
The message also emphasizes the expansion of the Tech Red Raider Guarantee program starting during Fall 2020, according to the message. For entering freshmen and transfer students with an associate's degree, who are Texas residents, have a family adjusted gross income of no higher than $65,000, have demonstrated financial need and who will be enrolled full-time, which is 12 hours or more during the fall and spring, the program will guarantee tuition and mandatory fees, which will be based on 30 credit hours for the year.
For more information about the guarantee program, visit the Tech Financial Aid website.
