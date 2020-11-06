The Ranch Life Learning Center will be a new addition to the National Ranching Heritage Center.
The exhibits for the Ranch Life Learning Center, which is in the Stage II design phase, are going to be interactive.
Jim Bret Campbell, executive director at the National Ranching Heritage Center, said the center is unique.
“There is no facility in the United States or anywhere else in the world that tells the story of the development of ranching in the American West like the National Ranching Center,” he said.
After completion of the Ranch Life Learning Center, Campbell said the facility can be used to teach visitors about the history behind ranching since many families lost those ties to agriculture as time went on.
Every aspect of the center will have hands-on opportunities, Campbell said. Technologies, such as holograms and interactive videos, will be utilized to tell the story of ranching through multiple angles.
There are numerous aspects that go into ranching, Campbell said. The Ranch Life Learning Center will be able to explain topics, such as how wildlife will impact a ranch. The facility will go into more depth about how the business aspect of ranching works with the lifestyle the job requires.
“We want to continue preserving and interrupting the history of ranching,” he said. “We want to preserve the story of the American West over the last 200 years. Another goal we have is to really explain what ranching is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.