The Texas Tech Rawls College of Business is creating the Excellence in Banking Program for students studying finance on campus.
Mike Mauldin, who has been the chairman, the vice president and the CEO of First National Bank of the Hereford region, was named the director for the Excellence in Banking program Thursday.
“The finance department here has been second to none,” Mauldin, who will begin his position as EBP director on Nov. 1, said. “Texas Tech has done an outstanding job at producing bankers.”
Mauldin also has experience in leadership positions in the American Bankers Association and the Texas Bankers Association, according to a Tech news release. In 2010, he was given the Texas Bankers Association Chairman’s Award.
“Banking is a great career,” Mauldin said. “I’ve lived it for 42 years.”
The EBP has been developing for the past couple of years, Jeff Mercer, director of the School of Banking and the Centennial Bank Chair in Finance, said. It has an endowment of $11 million.
A large portion of the earnings from the endowment are dedicated to student scholarships, Mercer said. The program wants to recruit outstanding students that are excited to begin a lucrative career.
“The program is really designed to meet the needs of the banking industry,” Mercer said. “There’s a bit of a talent gap in banking.”
The gap has several causes, including the financial crisis of the late 2000s, differences between generations and general changes in the industry, Mercer said.
“We’re trying to make sure we have enough bankers to fill the demand,” Mauldin said. “It’s difficult sometimes to get them to rural America.”
Students that come to Tech from small towns have a higher chance of returning and repopulating those communities with competent bankers, Mauldin said.
The program consists of four extra courses that undergraduate finance majors and students pursuing a Masters of Science in Finance can take, Mercer said. When completed, they will acquire a banking certificate.
The program also will begin recruiting high school students, bringing more potential bankers to Tech, Mauldin said.
“We want the students to come and hear what we have to offer,” Mauldin said. “We’ll have a good, strong, solid, identifiable pitch.”
Mauldin also will be teaching banking courses, he said. In addition, the program will invite field experts into the classroom to teach students about real experiences they may have as bankers.
“To be able to help someone accomplish their dreams, even though they may not be able to see where they’re going,” Mauldin said, “that is the fitting end to what will be my career.”
