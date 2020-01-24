The presidential election is taking place this year, and Lubbock, just like every other county in the country, has options for registration and voting for students who are from Texas as well as those from other states.
Dorothy Kennedy, elections administrator of the Lubbock County Elections Department, said students have two options when it comes to voting. They can either vote in Texas or in their home state.
If they are out-of-state students, they must register thirty days before the presidential elections, Kennedy said. They also may follow the mail ballot processes for people that are out of county.
The last day to register to vote for primary elections is Feb. 3, according to the Lubbock County Election Office website.
Taking advantage of early voting can be helpful to make sure one has all forms and identification necessary to vote in Lubbock, Kennedy said. There are 11 days of early voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m at various and easily accessible locations for students.
These locations include:
- The Tech Recreational Center
- Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave.
- All 11 United Supermarkets stores
Complete lists of locations and needed forms of picture identification can be found on the Lubbock County Election Office website, but anyone who wants to vote needs some form of picture ID.
“You can’t make changes and have your voice heard if you don’t vote, and that’s the biggest deal, Kennedy said. "It’s easy to register but to actually get online and research the candidates is important.”
Kevin Banda, Tech assistant professor of political science, said it is important to vote to voice one’s needs.
“Voting is habitual. If you haven’t started voting yet, you don’t have a voting habit," he said. "But this is one of the reasons why policy outcomes tend to not go in the direction that young people prefer because they’re not showing up to vote, which means that elected officials don’t have a reason to do the things that young people want.” says
For out-of-state students who plan to stay in Texas after graduation, registering to vote in Texas may be necessary.
Will Konrady, a sophomore from Seattle, Washington, is taking action to get registered in Lubbock and exercising his right to vote. He said he was not aware of specific resources for voting regarding where to register and to vote.
“Presidency definitely does matter, big time, but in the end, the electoral college is what elects the president so I think that electing the right representatives in your state that are going to elect your president is a lot more important to do than actually doing the popular vote," Konrady said regarding the impact of the presidential election. "I think people today aren’t as concerned with voting as they are with other things so I think people need to educate themselves more on how to get available for those things, big time.”
Konrady said he believes that people need to influence the people that are put into office, which will make larger scale decisions for the community in the future.
"You need to voice your opinion on what you believe in politically, socially, globally," he said.
For more information regarding voting and registration, visit the Lubbock County Election Office website.
