As a way to help those waiting for lifesaving transplants, one marathon will be dedicated to raising awareness of organ donations in Lubbock.
The Donate Life Texas Second Chance Run will give participants the opportunity to educate the community of the need for organ donations in Texas and gain support for those in need of transplants, according to a LifeGift news release.
LifeGift, a nonprofit organization with Donate Life Texas and a local organ donation agency, will host the Second Chance Run at 7 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Mackenzie Park located at 4628 Mackenzie Park Road, according to the news release. The run will consist of transplant recipients, organ donors, healthcare professionals and anyone who wants to participate.
The third annual run is set to benefit close to 11,000 people waiting for a transplant in Texas, according to the news release. For those who want to register, one can visit https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=55077.
The event will consist of a five-kilometer and a one-mile race that will start at Mackenzie Park Road, travel north up Cesar E. Chavez Drive and loop back toward the starting point, according to the Second Chance Run website. Road closures will be set at 6 a.m., check-in starts at 7 a.m., the five-kilometer race begins at 8 a.m., the one-mile race begins at 8:15 a.m. and award ceremonies start at 9:15 a.m.
Other information about pricing, parking or running routes can be found on the Second Chance Run website.
