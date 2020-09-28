Texas Tech will test its emergency communications system, TechAlert!, at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.
All faculty, staff and students are encouraged to update their cell phone, home phone or text message information in preparation for the test, according to a Tech news release. This information can be updated at emergency.ttu.edu.
TechAlert! is used to alert the university community of emergency situations, class cancellations and delays, according to the news release. Tech has made advancements to TechAlert! and has added capabilities for students, faculty and staff at regional sites across the state and people associated with the university.
Tech utilizes a variety of communication tools in the event of an emergency, according to the news release. The tools include:
The university’s home page, Tech Today and social media accounts, such as Facebook and Twitter.
Informing local media to deliver emergency information.
Outdoor siren notification system.
For more information regarding Tech safety tips and registration information, visit emergency.ttu.edu.
