The Texas Tech University Student Housing Recycling Center announced that it is closed until further notice.
The Tech Recycling Center encourages the use of the City of Lubbock’s available recycling drop off locations, according to the housing website. However, the city’s recycling locations differ from Tech’s in some respects: The City of Lubbock does not sort recycled items and requires them to be sorted prior to drop off and does not accept glass or foam.
There are 10 recycling locations available in the City of Lubbock, according to the housing website. Southside: 1631 84th St., Northside: 208 Municipal Drive, South Milwaukee: 7308 Milwaukee Ave., and North Quaker: 4307 Adrian St. accept tin, aluminum, newspapers, computer paper, cardboard and plastics type 1, 2, clear, color and opaque. The satellite locations United Supermarkets: 2630 Parkway Drive, Market Street: 4425 19th St., Market Street: 3405 50th St., United Supermarket: 8010 Frankford Ave. and LP&L McCullough Substation: 2901 Elgin Ave., and North Ridge Elementary: 6302 11th Place accept tin, aluminum and plastics type 1, 2, clear, color and opaque.
Operating hours and more information on The City of Lubbock recycling can be found here.
