According to a statement released by Texas Tech, University Student Housing has adjusted multiple policies and procedures regarding on-campus living in the fall. Changes have been made in the following areas: move-in, visiting rules, cleaning processes, occupancy and procedures about what happens if a student falls ill.
Move-in
Residence halls will open one week earlier than scheduled Aug. 8 and students can sign up for a check-in, hour and a half time slot starting July 1, accirding to the release. Students can check in at any point during their time window and call the office of their hall's to receive their key and paperwork from a residence hall staff member at their car. If the check-in window is missed, housing staff will have them checked in later that day once they arrive.
Residence halls will have designated drop-off zones assigned at each hall for residents and their families to unload their belongings close to the building, according to the relese. Carts will be available to use, and students can use disinfectant wipes to clean the carts before they use them. Face masks will be required and social distancing protocl should be in place in order to keep everyone safe.
Cleaning and student health
Housing will provide sanitization misters and cleaning supplies in the residence hall's offices in order to allow staff members to keep high-touch points clean throughout the day and solve any problem areas that may come up so that they do not have to wait for the custodial staff, according to the release. Hand sanitizer dispensers will also be installed in the lobbies and elevators lobbies of each hall. Facial masks and coverings will be required for Housing staff members when assisting students and visitors, as well as in common areas.
If one becomes ill while living on-campus they will be sent to the Student Wellness Center as soon as possible, according to the release. If one tests positive for COVID-19, Housing has preparations and precautionary measures in place to help aid people back to health.
Rooms and visitors
Three and four-person rooms have been reduced to double occupancy, according to the release. The number of beds was recuded by about 210. Housing asks that students only have one visitor for each resident in their room at a time. Staff members are encouraged to keep an eye out for those not following the precautions set in place to separate residents for health and safety reasons.
For more informationa and housing updates, visit ttu.edu/commitment.
