Traversing college can be a difficult experience for graduate students when learning under multiple health protocols. With the new semester, the Texas Tech Graduate School has completed a variety of efforts to help students adjust to the new campus atmosphere.
Even with changes to how campus is operating, Kim Cappillino, senior director in the Tech Graduate School over admissions, recruitment and marketing, said there is a record class enrolling this year.
The Graduate School has worked hard to understand how to reach more students for this academic year, Cappillino said.
Regardless, Cappillino said the Graduate School staff wants graduate students to know they are there for them.
The Tech Graduate Center is one resource graduate students might utilize while on studying on campus.
Mari Baeza, assistant director of the Tech Graduate Center, said after the center closed down in the spring due to the risk of COVID-19, the center was not reopened until the first day of fall classes.
The center, which is located in Room 41 in the west wing of the Administration Building, can only be accessed by graduate students through the use of a Tech ID or a Mobile ID app, according to the Graduate Center website. With health protocols in place, the operating hours for this semester are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. The center is closed on weekends.
“So, all of our entire facility is following all of those rules for social distancing guidelines,” Baeza said. “We do have individual study areas throughout our facility. We also have a computer lab with six computers available right now for student use.”
Modifying hours allows more time to disinfect high-traffic areas of the center, such as restrooms, doorways and stairwells, Baeza said. Masks are required when present in the center, and food and drinks are not allowed in the facility.
“My staff is definitely staying busy making sure that everybody stays healthy,” Baeza said.
The Graduate Center primarily is a computer and study space, Baeza said. Although, there are other services that were revamped to ensure they could be delivered safely.
“One of those is statistical consulting, and we also offer library research assistance,” Baeza said. “For those services, they’ve actually moved virtually.”
Even professional development opportunities, such as different workshops, will be offered virtually, Baeza said. During a typical semester, most of these opportunities would be offered inside the Tech Graduate Center.
Unfortunately, these events cannot be offered, Baeza said. There has been a significant decrease in students at the center.
There are plans to move the center to Weeks Hall later in the fall, Baeza said. She is looking forward to the move.
Along with providing resources on campus for graduate students, staff with the graduate school worked on outreach efforts before and during the fall term.
“So, we did quite a few webinars, and we did them with different groups,” Cappillino said. “We did them with current TTU students suggesting graduate school since a lot of them will be graduating.”
These webinars also were conducted with students who started a graduate school application but did not finish it, Cappillino said. There was a really high focus on webinars encouraging admitted domestic and international students to enroll at Tech.
Despite the different efforts across campus, Cappillino said the educational experience, whether on or off-campus, is the top priority.
