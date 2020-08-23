Texas Tech has added information regarding recent COVID-19 cases over the past few days on the COVID-19 dashboard.
The COVID-19 dashboard, located on the Emergency Communications Center page from the Office of Communications and Marketing provides information and updates.
In addition, Tech President Lawrence Schovanec announced the new online reporting platform Thursday, which can be used by students, faculty and staff, according to a letter from the Office of the President.
The platform allows for people to report a positive COVID-19 diagnosis by an off-campus medical provider, according to the office’s letter. It also includes a quick assessment tool, which can be used by faculty and staff to help screen people for COVID-19.
Users can use the quick assessment tool and answer three questions which will then give them a green, a yellow or a red indicator which faculty and staff can use to screen people before they enter building, according to the letter.
The platform can be accessed via a phone, tablet or computer and requires eRaider login information, according to the letter.
Contract tracers are working to identify those who were possibly exposed to COVID-19, which can help prevent and minimize the spread, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
Students, faculty and staff are required to report possible COVID-19 exposures as well as positive COVID-19 results, according to the dashboard and university policy.
For those living on campus, University Student Housing has limited units available for students who have tested positive or came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate, according to the dashboard.
Students who test positive and who live on campus may be encouraged to return home to recover, according to the dashboard. If he or she is unable to return home and an isolation unit is not available, Tech will work arrange temporary accommodations.
For more information, check the dashboard.
