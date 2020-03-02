A message from the Texas Tech Office of the President regarding the coronavirus and prevention efforts was released to the campus community Monday morning.
The university continues to monitor the coronavirus, which has symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to a message from the Tech Office of the President. The university also will start posting updates regarding the virus on the Tech Office of Communications and Marketing website.
No cases are confirmed or suspected on campus at this time, according to the message. The coronavirus also is not suspected or confirmed for members of the Tech community who are working outside of the United States.
It is encouraged that people seek medical attention if they show symptoms after having traveled, according to the message. It is important to wash and sanitize hands, avoid people who are sick and stay home if one develops a fever or illness.
One should also follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the message. The CDC has limited all non-essential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea and is closely watching travel to Japan and Hong Kong.
The university is taking steps to ensure the community remains healthy and safe, according to the message. Sukant Misra, vice provost of the Tech Office of International Affairs, is is contact with members of the university who are abroad.
Faculty and staff with questions regarding the virus should contact Rob Stewart, professor and senior vice provost, at 806-742-2184 or Jodie Billingsley, assistant vice president of Tech Human Resources, at 806-742-3851, according to the message. Students should contact Student Health Services at 806-743-2848 for any related questions.
For those abroad, one should contact Whitney Longnecker, director of Tech Study Abroad, at 806-834-0676, according to the message.
