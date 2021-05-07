United Supermarkets released a statement announcing that all United, Market Street and Amigos locations in Lubbock are resuming offering all three of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Guests can schedule an appointment either online at unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com or by phone at 866.277.2843 to set an appointment to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, according to the release.
On May 16, guests can request the type of vaccine through the online schedule builder, according to the release. Until then, guests are encouraged to call their preferred location to for vaccine availability.
