The United Supermarkets will shift to administering the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic being hosted at United Supermarkets Arena following an announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration made today recommending a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Individuals participating in the clinic should plan for a second dose of the Moderna vaccine in four weeks, these will be administered at United Supermarkets Arena on May 10, May 12 and May 13, according to a United Supermarkets news release.
