The Public Health Department of the City of Lubbock has been allocated additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release made by the City today.
As a result, the City is giving United Supermarkets 1,000 first round doses to administer to individuals in Group 1B, according to the release. The City hopes this will make the vaccine more readily available to different areas of the community.
The United Supermarkets on Parkway Drive and 50 and Avenue Q, and the Amigos on North University, according to the release.
It can be important to note all United Supermarkets appointments have been filled, according to the release.
The City will hold vaccine clinics at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall on the following days:
- Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration for Public Health Department vaccination clinics will begin at 10 a.m. Feb.1 for individuals who fall into Phase 1A and 1B, according to the release. To make an appointment visit mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine.
