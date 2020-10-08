United Family pharmacies are selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits that can yield results within 72 hours from the time the lab receives the test.
These pharmacies in partnership with Phosphorous Diagnostics started selling the tests, which are saliva-based, Monday, according to a United Family news release.
To obtain and use the test, according to the news release, one must follow these steps:
- Visit scheduletest.com to complete a medical questionnaire and request a test.
- One's United Family pharmacist will authenticate the information, review and order the test.
- One will be contacted about payment and get a notification when the test kit is ready. People can pick up the test kit or have it delivered or shipped to their address. If a person is showing symptoms of COVID-19, they should not arrive in-person to pick up the test but can send a representative to pick it up.
- People will complete the sample collection and send it to the lab with the prepaid shipping envelope.
- One will receive his or her results within 72 hours or less.
Questions regarding subsequent steps to getting test results can be directed toward United Family pharmacists, according to the news release.
All payments for tests will be out-of-pocket, as United Family pharmacies are unable to bill insurance directly for tests, according to the news release. One can bring their insurance companies receipts for reimbursement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.