The vaccine clinics at the United Supermarket Arena have been cancelled, according to a news release from United Supermarkets. The clinics have been canceled due to the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine clinics were scheduled to take place on April 21 and April 28, according to the news release.
Since there is only a limited amount of time before finals and summer break, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was seen as an optimal choice for students to receive because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only a one dose vaccine, according to the news release.
Individuals who were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be contacted to schedule an alternative two dose vaccine at the United Supermarkets pharmacies, according to the news release.
United Supermarkets will continue to work with their partners to distribute vaccines to whoever wants the vaccine in the Lubbock community, according to the news release.
