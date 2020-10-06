Members of the United Family announced Tuesday the establishment of a 12th United Supermarkets in Lubbock that is set to open in Summer 2021.
The announcement was made at a ceremonial groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 114th Street and Slide Road, which will be the site of the new store.
The new store, which also will include an Evie Mae's Barbecue, a tap house, a sushi bar, a Starbucks, a full bakery, street-side grocery pick-up and delivery and more, is one Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family, said will be considered a next-generation store.
"It'll have a lot of things that you've seen over the years in our stores," he said. "At the same time, it'll have a lot of things that are new from Asian Bowl offerings to a take-out option."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopper said there was consideration toward the layout of the store, which will be down the street from the upcoming H-E-B store set to open later this year at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.
"It really forced us to go back and revisit how we lay our stores out and make sure that we're doing everything we can to keep our community and our team members safe," he said.
Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the new store is an exciting opportunity for the city.
"United has grown with Lubbock since 1956, and this United family store, this new one is a huge deal for southwest Lubbock and will serve the area's residents as well, as this part of town continues to rapidly develop."
United stores are in every quadrant of the Lubbock community, McBride said. United continues to expand its service area to satisfy the need of shoppers.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said be people in Lubbock take for granted what United means to them.
"I'm thankful for [United's] leadership for 104 years in the grocery business, for the last 65 years in Lubbock," Pope said.
Along with the groundbreaking of the new store, the United family contributed $500,000 to area United Way agencies. Lubbock Area United Way will receive $119,000 of that contribution.
Matt Corbin, director of marketing for the United Family, said the company felt compelled to help nonprofit organizations because of the pandemic. During the Jackie Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19, money for these contributions typically is raised.
"And we created a new event called the 2020 Jacky Pierce Golfless Tournament. It was a great time; we weren't sure it was going to work," he said. "I should not have been amazed that I was when I saw over 120 business partners send in their financial support for the Golfless Tournament."
With assistance from United, Corbin said the goal was reached.
