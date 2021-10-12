According to an email from TTU Emergency Management to the Tech community, the final day of the United Supermarkets Pharmacy flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic is tomorrow, Oct. 13.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Circle, COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be administered. COVID-19 vaccines are free and for the flu vaccine, insurance may be required to not pay.
According to the email, walkups are welcome but appointments are encouraged. There is linked advanced paperwork that the email asks you to fill out before you receive a vaccine.
The rest of the email entails further ways to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be having first dose vaccine clinics every Tuesday and Friday in October from Oct. 1-29. Second dose clinics will be hosted every Friday in November from Nov. 5-19.
Any further questions regarding vaccines for the months of October or November may be directed to the TTU Emergency Management, emergencymgmt@communications.ttu.edu.
