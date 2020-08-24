Update at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24
The Union Plaza Food Court is now open, according to an email statement from Cushman.
Original Story:
Texas Tech Hospitality Services tweeted Monday morning that Union Plaza Food Court would be closed due to maintenance issues.
Alan Cushman, manager and business developer for Hospitality Services, said in an email the maintenance issue was a ruptured waterline what was spilling into the service area.
Other dining locations are open to serve the students, Cushman said. For more information, visit hospitality.ttu.edu.
