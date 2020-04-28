With Texas allowing businesses to start opening at the end of April, and other states planning to do the same, the futures of both the state economy and national economy are still up in the air.
“Obviously, the big problem right now is that we literally pulled the plug on the economy,” Rashid Al-Hmoud, associate professor of economics, said. “The economy right now is in a medically-induced coma, that would put the economy in a coma until it gets better.”
He said while the economy was doing well before the pandemic, with a higher gross domestic product and a low unemployment rate, the shutdown caused unemployment to go up.
By early April, unemployment was at 20 percent, which was almost as high as it was during the Great Depression, Michael Noel, associate professor of economics said.
“That is really serious. And because that's so serious, you're going to have an enormous amount of pressure to reopen the economy now, and you're starting to see it,” Noel said. “People's savings are running out, and people's incomes are running out. They need a job now.”
Congress recently authorized the distribution of stimulus checks to much of the American population, Al-Hmoud said.
“So [the government is] going to help with one month’s worth of essentials such as rent, grocery shopping, insurance premiums, maybe car payments, things like that,” Al-Hmoud said. “But then, if this were to persist throughout the summer, you know, June, July, August, they're gonna need more than just one check.”
If the orders continue past that, then people may have to decide on which essentials they can afford to pay for or buy, he said.
“Just to keep having to, you know, start making difficult choices, ‘Do I pay rent or buy groceries?’” Al-Hmoud said. “That is the situation where we don't want people to have to confront those difficult choices. ‘What do I do here? You know, I've got only this much money right now. This is how much do I pay rent or do I bump into a big cost for groceries?’ That's not good.”
However when the economy does open back up again, there may be an uptick in cases and deaths, Noel said.
“If the economy gets opened right now, it might as well be March the 15th,” Noel said. “We are going to start to see an enormous increase in infections and in deaths, because people are demanding the economy open now, because they are broke. And now is the wrong time to do it from a health point of view. Very wrong.”
He said the United States is caught between two choices, having an economy at the cost of a high death rate or having a low death rate with no economy.
To improve things in the short term, Noel said companies should try to find ways to transform their businesses and factories to help make medical equipment. He also said more money should go into testing for vaccines.
“(The government is) turning the United States largely into a welfare state for a short period of time,” Noel said. "Because we want to consume, but we can't, we can't go out to work. And that is a necessary problem if you want to avoid the death toll that comes with the most dangerous pandemic we've seen in at least 100 years, possibly five (hundred years.)”
