Texas Tech offers multiple opportunities for students to engage in extracurricular activities that further their college education, including undergraduate research.
Undergraduate research can have many benefits for students, Lori Lightfoot, lead administrator for undergraduate research for the Tech Honors College, said.
“You can make really valuable contacts in your field and get to learn how things work in that field,” Lightfoot said. “You become more confident when you’re trying to find a job later on.”
A student can also create meaningful relationships with professors, Lightfoot said. When asking for letters of recommendation in the future, those professors can provide personal insight into a student’s work ethic and capabilities.
Kaley West, senior pre-nursing student from Vernon, said her undergraduate research experience allowed her to learn much about the field of psychology, particularly mood disorders. She expects her undergraduate research experience to help her pursue a career in psychiatric nursing.
“You get more hands-on experience in the field you want to go in,” West said. “I saw a lot how different symptoms manifest in different people.”
Undergraduate researchers on the Tech campus are encouraged to present at the annual Undergraduate Research Conference each spring, which presents a new set of challenges, Lightfoot said.
“You have to take this big body of facts and knowledge that you’ve been working on and distill it down to a four by four piece of paper,” Lightfoot said. “That’s hard, and so that’s a really great skill for students, for anybody, to practice.”
Students also learn how to communicate complex ideas to those who may have no knowledge of their field, Lightfoot said.
“I just think it can open doors,” Lightfoot said. “Or it can solidify that this is what you want to do.”
Michael San Francisco, dean of the Honors College and co-director at the Center for the Integration of STEM Education and Research, said he worked with undergraduate researchers for over 30 years. He also helped establish the Program in Inquiry and Investigation (Pi Squared), an undergraduate research program, according to the Pi Squared Tech webpage.
“It’s an opportunity for young people to engage with the future outside the classroom,” San Francisco said. “Doing undergraduate research will enrich your in-classroom experience.”
Engaging in undergraduate research can help a student develop their critical thinking skills and approach problems with an analytical mindset, San Francisco said. Undergraduate researchers usually become more efficient problem-solvers and can work effectively with other people.
However, students typically only develop these skills if they are compatible with their research mentor, San Francisco said.
“You must choose your mentor wisely,” San Francisco said. “Somebody being brilliant doesn’t make them a good mentor.”
Students and mentors should be properly engaged throughout the research process, San Francisco said. The research should be a collaborative effort.
An undergraduate researcher can establish many on-campus connections, but they may also be presented with opportunities to travel to conferences or meetings where they can network with professionals in their desired field, San Francisco said.
When working with a mentor, an undergraduate researcher could possibly have their work published in a manuscript, which can be valuable in future endeavors, San Francisco said.
In addition to gaining experience within their field, students also can learn how to ask specific questions in order to pursue new veins of research, San Francisco said.
Overall, undergraduate research can have a positive effect on a student’s undergraduate journey.
“The bottom line is: don’t be afraid to ask questions,” San Francisco said. “Ask questions and work toward solutions.”
