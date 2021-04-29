The new $1.8 million UMC Children's Emergency Center, located at 602 Indiana behind the Adult Emergency Center, is full of light and brightly painted pinwheels throughout the new center and set to open May 3.
Dr. Brian Payne, chief medical officer for UMC Children's hospital, said the new center is apart of the Children Medical Network and the new emergency center was funded by them. Originally UMC had only one emergency center that serviced both adults and children.
"Our goal was to recognize that children do sometimes have very specific needs, and that by separating it out, it helped us to make it very comfortable area," Dr. Payne said. "This allowed us to really make it so that they felt more comfortable, more friendly to them.
The new emergency center is equipped with eight general beds, a procedure bed, five trauma rooms and two fast track, also know as triage rooms, according to Dr. Payne.
The facility will be staffed with around 12 personnel along with support staff throughout the day. The staff will consist of medical personal specially trained in working with pediatric patients.
"So, as a main teaching hospital for Texas Tech University," Dr. Payne said. "We do have everything from students to residents we have nursing students. We have medical students we have teaching doctors."
Students are working within the hospital all the time, Dr. Payne said, and at times undergraduate student who are thinking about going in the medical profession can shadow doctors on their rounds.
For more information contact the Tech's School of Medicine Office of Graduate Medical Education for more information at LubbockGME@ttuhsc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.