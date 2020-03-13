With the continuation of COVID-19, University Medical Center is making additions to their clinics as well as providing updated services to their patients to make sure they stay safe.
According to information from UMC, the City of Lubbock Health Department will update local providers on biweekly calls and host a press conference every Monday to continue updating the Lubbock community about COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19 is not available to every as there is still specific criteria patients need to meet to be tested including their travel history and what symptoms are present, according to UMC. Because of certain Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, requests for tests are being rejected and patients must rule out other respiratory illness including flu and strep testing and respiratory panels before requesting a test.
There are currently 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, with a majority of them being travel-related rather than community-transmitted, according to UMC. There have been zero deaths in Texas and no confirmed cases in Lubbock.
There will also be a temporary UMC Fever and Respiratory Clinic put in soon which will be located near the UMC Emergency Center, according to UMC. If patients come in to UMC clinics or the Emergency Center, they will be directed to the Fever and Respiratory Clinic. The UMC MyTeamCareNow app is also available and UMC is encouraging the public to use this rather than going to the clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.