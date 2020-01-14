Texas Tech’s Worldwide eLearning program, part of eLearning & Academic Partnerships, and a division of the Office of the Provost was recognized by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2020 Best Online Programs.
Tech received recognition in five categories, according to a Tech news release.
Tech was ranked No. 131 in the online master’s in business administration (MBA) programs category, No. 63 in the online master’s in business programs (non- MBA) and No. 28 in the online master’s business programs for veterans category, according to the news release. The university’s online master’s information technology programs were ranked at 16.
These programs, according to the news release, were unranked last year.
Tech’s online master’s engineering programs, according to the news release, was ranked No. 26 last year and is ranked No. 19 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.