Recognized as among the best in the nation on U.S News & World Reports 2021 Best Online Programs released on Jan 26. was Texas Tech’s Worldwide eLearning, in six areas, according to a release from Texas Tech today:
- Online bachelor’s programs, ranked No. 164
- Online master’s in business administration programs, ranked No. 100
- Online master’s business programs ranked No. 17
- Online master’s education programs, ranked No. 126
- Online master’s computer information technology programs, ranked No. 36
- Online master’s engineering programs, ranked No. 21
Melanie Hart, the vice provost for the eLearning & Academic Partnerships, said to ensure that Tech offers courses of a high standard, they closely work with the faculty, according to the release.
Distance learning programs are evaluated by U.S News & World Report separate from the institution in order to provide a clearer picture of programs offered to those distance learners. According to the release, using statistical surveys, services and technologies, expert’s opinions, student excellence, admissions selectivity, and faculty training and credentials is how the data for the rankings is gathered.
Mark Sheridan, the dean of the Graduate School, said that graduate programs help students obtain skills and knowledge that will help them succeed and thrive in the workplace, according to the release. He said because of the pandemic more students have come to better their skills and better place themselves by using Tech's affordable and top tier online graduate programs, according to the release.
Offering more than 80 fully online certifications, degrees, and certification preparation programs, Tech Worldwide eLearning has given students access to on site instructors, tools and technology at nine regional teaching sites across Texas, including, Austin College, Collin, El Paso, Fredericksburg, Highland Lakes, Hill College, Junction, Rockwall and Waco according to the release.
Earning a degree online or via the regional sites are the same as those who earned their degree on Tech’s home campus in Lubbock, according to the release. For more information and for the list of online programs Tech has to offer, visit the Worldwide eLearning website.
