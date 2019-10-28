The Texas Department of Transportation released statistics about the rise of traffic-related deaths in areas of Texas producing gas and oil.
In 2018, 1,673 people died and over 6,000 were injured in crashes in Barnett Shale, Eagle Ford Shale, Granite Wash, Haynesville/Bossier Shale and Permian Basin in 2018, according to a TxDOT news release. This is a four percent increase from the number of deaths and crashes reported in 2017.
TxDOT also provided safety tips for drivers to be safe on the road, according to the release.
Buckling up, accounting for traffic, being aware of weather conditions, not using a phone while driving, only passing larger vehicles when it is safe to do so, obeying traffic laws and driving sober are tips TXDOT reminds drivers to follow, according to the news release.
