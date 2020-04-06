The total number of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center students that have COVID-19 has reached four, as two additional students tested positive for the virus Monday.
Regarding the two additional cases, one is a distance education student and the other was not on campus when tested positive for the virus, according to an email from the Tech HSC Office of the President.
All Tech HSC faculty, staff and students must report to the Tech HSC Office of Institutional Health in the event of possible exposure to the virus by contacting Nicole Hines at nicole.hines@ttuhsc.edu or 806-368-2647, according to the email. Personal exposure can be reported to the same office.
