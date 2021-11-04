Two Docs Brewing Co., located at 502 Texas Ave., will receive safety awareness training at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 from the Texas Tech Student Government Association and Risk Intervention & Safety Education, according to a release from the university.
Known as the Safe Night Out Initiative, formally know as the Safe Bar Initiative, is where bar staff can receive training to help recognize and respond to suspicious behaviors, emergency code words, at-risk customers and other red flags, according to the release.
The training session will last around 45 minutes, according to the release. Bars who do participate in the free training will have an official Safe Night Out TTU certification, SNO TTU's other resources and a Safe Night Out TTU charging station for bar patrons to charge their phones.
According to the release, bars that would like to receive this training can contact RISE at rise@ttu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.