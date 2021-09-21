On Sept. 18, Mark P. Del Mastro, executive director of Sigma Delta Phi, released a news release with regard to Texas Tech University's Sigma Delta Pi chapter.
Tech's Alpha Phi Chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, which is the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, has been recognized for its outstanding activities done in the 2020-21 academic year.
The Honor Chapter title has only been granted to 13 chapters nationwide in 2021. This is Tech's 17th consecutive year to receive this award.
Every year in the summer, 627 chapters of Sigma Delta Phi nationwide are asked to submit reports showcasing the various activities and projects the chapter have accomplished.
The National Executive Committee chooses 10 to 15 Honor Chapters and bases their recognition on chapter projects that reflect the Sigma Delta Pi mission.
The mission consists of honoring excellence in the study of the Spanish language, contributing to cultural understanding and upholding the goals of the society.
For more information with regard to Tech's Sigma Delta Pi chapter, contact Mark P. Del Mastro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.