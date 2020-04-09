Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shortages, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is welcoming donations of personal protective equipment, food and more.
PPE donations needed include surgical and N95 masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, goggles, eye shields, surgical gowns, CAPR/PAPR machines and disposables, flocked swabs and thermometers, according to a Tech HSC news release.
Additionally, according to the news release, homemade masks are accepted provided creators follow a template available at https://www.ttuhsc.edu/coronavirus/documents/FINAL_DIYMaskmakinghandout.pdf.
In regards to donations of food items, the Tech HSC Helping Hands Food Pantry is accepting unexpired donations including canned fruits and vegetables, canned or dry beans, peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, applesauce, oatmeal, cereals, granola bars and nutrition bars, PopTarts, crackers, pasta, rice and pasta sauce, according to the news release. The donated items will be distributed among students, faculty and staff.
To support frontline healthcare workers, donations include catered meals, which can be donated or voluntary discounts on purchased meals, colored pencils and crayons, snacks, water, juice, markers, sticky notes, stress balls and facial tissues, according to the news release.
Items can be donated by appointment only Monday through Friday at a donation site on 8th street near the University Medical Center Health Systems Emergency Center, according to the news release. Donors can contact Megan McCrory at megan.mccrory@ttuhsc.edu or 806-252-6821 during business hours to make an appointment. If necessary, donations can be scheduled after business hours.
If donors are contributing large item donations, they can contact lubbockfacilitiesops@ttuhsc.edu or 806-743-2070.
Additionally, monetary donations are being accepted online at https://donate.give2tech.com/?fid=H241815. If donors are looking to contribute via checks, they can contact Cyndy Morris at cyndy.morris@ttuhsc.edu.
If donors would like to donate over the phone, or if they have any questions regarding monetary donations, they can call 866-448-3888.
