The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be hosting a virtual event via Zoom called “Feed Your Mind: Nourish Your Inner Self” at noon Thursday.
The event will consist of presentations from Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield, chair of the Tech HSC Department of Psychiatry, and Dr. Stephanie Moses, Tech HSC associate professor of psychology, according to a Tech HSC news release.
The purpose of the event is to help people find ways to navigate through the stressful times ahead with the rise of COVID-19 cases and throughout the holidays, according to the news release.
A third installment of “Feed Your Mind” will be hosted on Dec. 10 with strategies to improve nutrition to improve overall health and fight disease, according to the news release.
Visit www.laurabushinstitute.org/events/ for more information.
