A new enrollment program from a partnership between the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Nursing and Tarrant County College (TCC) will open doors for TCC nursing students.
This program will allow TCC nursing students to work toward an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), according to a Tech HSC news release.
Laura Opton, professor, associate dean and department chair for Non-Traditional Undergraduate Studies in the Tech HSC School of Nursing, said the program will provide a way for students to transition from an ADN program at TCC to a BSN program at the Tech HSC, according to the news release.
TCC ADN nursing students can apply if they completed their first semester and maintained a cumulative and nursing GPA greater than 2.5, according to the news release. The program will provide an advantage for nursing students who are involved.
