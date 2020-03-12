Because of the spread of COVID-19, in-person classes at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be suspended from March 16 to 27.
On-campus classes will resume March 30 online until further notice, according to a message from the Tech HSC Office of the President. Deans or their designees will work with their respective groups of a faulty and students about steps moving forward.
Although, clinical experiences will continue as scheduled, according to the Tech HSC Office of the President. The Tech HSC will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and each program's accrediting body for scheduling of clinical experiences.
Regarding caring for patients who have or suspected to have COVID-19, Tech HSC students will not be involved in providing services, according to the Tech HSC Office of the President. Patient care team leaders will determine how nonessential personnel will be involved.
Students should contact their program directors for information about clinical experiences requirements, according to the Tech HSC Office of the President. Students will be updated with information regarding other locations and opportunities for clinical experiences if there is an impact on students.
For faculty and staff, unless one's respective vice president, dean or provost says otherwise, operations will continue as scheduled, according to the Tech HSC Office of the President. Updates will provided when necessary.
In addition, clinical operations will continue unless otherwise specified, according to the Tech HSC Office of the President. For clinical experiences and operations, the Tech HSC will adhere to guidance from the CDC.
Hosted university events and large-student gatherings are discouraged, according to the Tech HSC Office of the President. From now until April 30, future events need to be reviewed by one's vice president, provost or dean to determine if the event is critical to the school.
