A student at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
Those working at the Tech HSC are trying to identify people that were in contact with the individual, according to an email sent to the Tech HSC community. The university is in contact with the student, who does not live in a Tech HSC community.
