The Lubbock Police Department released a statement regarding the homicide of 23-year-old Texas Tech Health Sciences Center student Molly Beckman that occurred on Feb. 2 at the Ashton Pointe Apartments at 310 Frankford Avenue.
Beckman's ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, also was found dead in Crosby County, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, according to the statement.
LPD responded to a request for a welfare check to the apartment complex, and when they arrived, they discovered the victim, whose injuries indicated she died from multiple stab wounds, according to the statement. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the case.
Public safety is not currently a threat according to the investigators, and upon first investigation, the homicide appears to be domestic-related, according to the statement.
