Lori Rice-Spearman was named the new provost and chief academic officer for the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
Rice-Spearman begins her position on Oct. 1 and will work to bring all the schools together under the Tech HSC’s objectives, according to a Tech HSC news release. She began working at the HSC in 1987, and was appointed dean of the Tech HSC School of Health Professions in January 2016.
The School of Health Professions students who needed to complete license and certification requirements had 93 percent first-time pass rates, and language pathology graduates have had 100 percent pass rates on the national certification exam for the past 11 years, according to the news release. The students also had a 100 percent job placement rate for licensed practitioners.
“Under her leadership, the School of Health Professions demonstrated a commitment to a culture of academic excellence that spelled success for our students,” Tedd L. Mitchell, Tech System chancellor and Tech HSC president said, according to the news release. “Lori was the unanimous recommendation of the selection committee. She helped form partnerships and relationships at TTUHSC and the Texas Tech University System that allowed the school to further our mission of expanding access and improving the quality of health care in Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.