Dawndra Sechrist was named the new dean of the School of Health Professions by the Texas Tech University Health Science Center.
“Dr. Sechrist's passion for TTUHSC is evident and will no doubt be reflected in her position as dean and her demonstrated successes at TTUHSC will help to advance the school's momentum as our university continues to move forward,” Lori Rice-Spearman, TTUHSC Interim President, said, according to the release.
Sechrist will succeed Rice-Spearman in the position as Rice-Spearman held it from 2016 to 2019, according to the release. Over the past eight months, Steven Sawyer served as interim dean.
Currently, Sechrist is the associate dean for Outcomes and Assessment at the TTUHSC School of Health Professions, according to the release. She previously served as the he director of the Master of Occupational Therapy program at TTUHSC.
According to the release, Sechrist served as the interprofessional education director and helped organize TTUHSC’s strategic plan over the past four years.
