The U.S. News and World Report ranked the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Nursing's online master's programs in the top 50 in two categories out of 1,200 programs.
In the U.S. News' 2020 Best Online Programs rankings, according to a Tech HSC news release, the School of Nursing's programs ranked No. 31 in “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs” category and No. 13 in the “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs for Veterans” category.
This was the first time U.S. News included specialties rankings, which are based on respondents selecting 15 institutions they believe have strengths in certain areas, according to the news release. These areas included nursing administration, education, nurse practitioner, along with family, psychiatric mental health and pediatric primary care.
“The School of Nursing’s graduate programs take innovative approaches to nursing education at the master’s and post-master’s levels,” School of Nursing Dean Michael L. Evans said, according to the news release.
The School of Nursing is a nationally accredited school, offering nine master’s specializations and graduate certificates in global health and rural community health, according to the news release.
