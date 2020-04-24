The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine has been named the most affordable medical school in the country for both out-of-state and in-state tuition and fees, according to the U.S. News and World Report rankings.
For the rankings, more than 188 medical schools were surveyed by U.S. News. Among the 72 ranked public medical schools in the survey, the average annual cost of out-of-state tuition and fees was $60,293 for the 2019-20 academic year, according to a Tech HSC news release. At the Tech HSC, the average cost was significantly lower at $31,908.
In-state, the average cost of tuition and fees for the 2019-20 academic year was $36,735, according to data submitted by 74 ranked public medical schools to U.S. News in an annual survey.
At the School of Medicine, in-state tuition and fees totaled $18,808 for the 2019-20 academic year, the least expensive in-state tuition and fees, according to news the release.
“We are proud to claim being the most affordable medical school but we don’t compromise on quality education. A number of key metrics make our School of Medicine extremely competitive at a national level,” Dr. Steven Berk, Tech HSC executive vice president and School of Medicine dean, said, according to the news release.
Those metrics include a 98 percent pass rate on the United States Medical Licensing Examination-1 and a 99 percent pass rate on the United States Medical Licensing Examination-2, according to the news release. Additionally, the School of Medicine has a top 10 percent ranking in the United States for overall student satisfaction at graduation.
“We offer an excellent curriculum and learning environment,” Berk said, according to the news release. “Our medical students obtain the best residencies across the country at graduation, and today, with the COVID-19 pandemic, our students are working hard to support our physicians and staff providing care to hundreds of patients across West Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.