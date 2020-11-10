Two Texas Tech Health Sciences Center professors designed a new medication to combat alcohol use disorder.
The medication Dr. Susan Bergeson, a University Distinguished Professor at the Tech HSC School of Medicine, and Dr. Ted Reid, professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Tech HSC, designed currently is on the way to investigational new drug approval by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a Tech HSC news release.
Bergeson and her collaborators recently were awarded a five-year, $7.25 million grant for their project, “Medication Development for the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder,” according to the news release.
The clinical investigator for the project is Dr. Leslie Shen, according to the news release. Other members of the team include Dr. David Edwards, the Phase 1 clinical trial leader, Dr. Reginia Baronia and Dr. David Trotter, clinical experts in alcohol use disorder, Dr. Peter Syapin, project consultant and Tech HSC professor emeritus, and more.
Based on analysis from research done previously by Bergeson that showed neuroinflammation to be a major pathway for high alcohol consumption to lead to alcohol use disorder, Bergeson, Syapin and their students at the time began searching for anti-inflammatory and anti-immune acting drugs that were known to cross the blood brain barrier, according to the news release.
Their search brought them to minocycline, an antibiotic commonly used to treat acne that has documented anti-inflammatory properties, according to the news release.
The Bergeson team used structure information and completed additional experiments to better understand how to create new analogs, according to the news release. These analogs lose their antimicrobial action but continue to reduce alcohol consumption and suppress other alcohol related traits.
This latest grant will help the team take their drug through three important steps. The first step is to develop manufacturing standards, which will be overseen by Bergeson and Reid, according to the news release.
It is important to make sure the drug can be manufactured under regulated standards and that it comes out the same, with respect to structure, purity and activity, every single time, Bergeson said, according to the release.
The second step is to ensure the potential drug is safe, which is required by the FDA for approval of Investigational New Drug use, according to the news release. This involves having an independent certified laboratory conduct toxicology and pharmacology studies.
The studies are done in at least two different mammals to see if the drug has any problems before the FDA allows it to be tested on humans, Bergeson said, according to the news release.
The third step requires the Bergeson team to present their preclinical animal studies to the FDA for approval before they begin Phase I clinical trial, according to the news release. After approval, Shen and Edwards will direct human studies, which will be conducted in conjunction with the Tech HSC Clinical Research Institute directed by Dr. John Griswold.
Baronia and Trotter will ensure the subjects meet required criteria, according to the news release.
FDA Phase I is a safety trial in a small number of healthy human volunteer subjects, Bergeson said, according to the news release. Small single escalating doses are given to start, and, if found safe, multiple escalating doses are given to see if there are any side-effects, according to the news release.
Bergeson started with several grants from the Tech HSC’s Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health and a $25,000 presidential cooperative grant from Tech and the Tech HSC, which allowed Bergeson and Dr. Brittany Backus to test the drug on swine, according to the news release.
The Tech System owns the patent for the potential new drug and licenses it to South Plains Biotechnology, a small company owned by Bergeson and Reid, according to the news release.
Regardless of whether the drug is proven safe and becomes a treatment for alcohol use disorder, Bergeson said the grant is a good example of Tech investing in researchers and having something valuable to show for it, according to the news release.
