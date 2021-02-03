Texas Tech Health Sciences Center President Lori Rice-Spearman and Dean of the School of Health Professions Dawndra Sechrist expressed the community’s sadness over the death of Molly Beckman, a student at the HSC, in a statement released on Feb. 3.
Rice-Spearman acknowledged the shock this news could bring to many people in the campus community and encouraged anyone at Tech who needs emotional support to contact the Counseling Center or Employee Assistance Program, according to the statement.
Everyone is asked to respect the privacy of Beckman's family, according to the statement. The TTUHSC community wished her family and friends well and acknowledged that it is sharing in their loss.
