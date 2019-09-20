In addition to being a great place to learn, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center was recognized as being a great place to work.
Through a survey from The Great Colleges to Work For program, results, which were released this week in a Chronicle of Higher Education insert, reported certain institutions being recognized for their practices and policies, according to a Tech HSC news release. Regarding the results, 85 of the 236 surveyed institutions, which includes the Tech HSC, received the “Great Colleges to Work For” recognition.
The results consisted of surveyed small, medium and large institutions, according to the release. The Tech HSC was is considered as a medium institution.
Job Satisfaction, Collaborative Governance, Teaching Environment, which is for faculty only, Facilities, Work space and Security and Confidence in Senior Leadership were all categories, according to the news release, in which the Tech HSC was recognized
The Great Colleges to Work For program utilizes a process consisting of an institutional questionnaire that collects data on employment and workplace policies and a survey given to faculty and staff, according to the news release. Through this process, the program recognizes institutions that have great work spaces that encourage the progress of education.
